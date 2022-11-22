Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.29 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $30.29 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.81 or 0.28404443 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

