BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

