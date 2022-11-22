Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Acquires C$37,280.00 in Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,435,280.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.71. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.34 and a twelve month high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$515.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.53.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Featured Stories
