Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

