BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Cut to $33.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.
BRP Group Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:BRP opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
