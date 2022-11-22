BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Cut to $33.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

BRP Group Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

