Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Price Target at $135.27

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.27.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

