Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $104.29

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

