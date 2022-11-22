Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $25.56

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $35.38.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
