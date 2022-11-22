Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BWEN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Broadwind Stock Down 1.7 %
BWEN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
