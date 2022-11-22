Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BWEN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Stock Down 1.7 %

BWEN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadwind Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.