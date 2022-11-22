Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Bilibili comprises 0.3% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 202,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,688,674. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

