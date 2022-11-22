Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,249 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PPL worth $40,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

