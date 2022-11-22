Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,464 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $31,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

