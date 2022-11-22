Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 19,539 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Avnet worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after acquiring an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after acquiring an additional 160,391 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

