Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 100,145 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

KMI opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

