Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $33.30 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 527,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

