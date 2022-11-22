Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Autoliv worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,893,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Autoliv by 753.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Insider Activity

Autoliv Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 12,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares in the company, valued at $488,134,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 12,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 212,480 shares of company stock valued at $16,676,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

