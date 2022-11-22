Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.