Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE HIG opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

