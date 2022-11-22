Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 55,540 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

