Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

