Braintrust Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

