BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 690 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 690 ($8.16) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 315.66% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.50) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.62) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.28) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 527 ($6.23) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th.

LON:BP.B remained flat at GBX 166 ($1.96) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.29. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.28).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

