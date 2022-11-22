BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.62

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 130454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 535 ($6.33) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

