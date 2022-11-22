Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 14,862 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,515,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,226,000 after buying an additional 228,767 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Walmart by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,224,000 after buying an additional 146,543 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $412.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.