Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,802. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

