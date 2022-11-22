Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Gladstone Land worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,962. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

