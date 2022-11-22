Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 69,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,506. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.