Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,191 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $208.49. 125,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,349. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

