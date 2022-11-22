Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $34.11 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SONY traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.67. 17,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

