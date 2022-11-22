Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.17. 12,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,584. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average is $270.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

