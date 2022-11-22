Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $18.13 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ARE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.99. 8,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

