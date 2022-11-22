Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $54,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.15. 11,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

