Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.05. 34,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,988. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.