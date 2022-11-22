Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 45,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,011. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

