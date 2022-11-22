BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,201 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $80,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Progressive stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,614. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.57. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $90.48 and a 52 week high of $131.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

