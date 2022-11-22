BNB Price Hits $262.58 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One BNB coin can now be bought for $262.58 or 0.01632221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $42.01 billion and $968.85 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,536 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
