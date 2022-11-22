BNB Price Hits $262.58 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One BNB coin can now be bought for $262.58 or 0.01632221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $42.01 billion and $968.85 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,536 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,644.640854 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 254.98159546 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1141 active market(s) with $959,247,769.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

