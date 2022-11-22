BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $849.28 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $42.28 billion and $849.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $264.32 or 0.01633842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,470 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,644.640854 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 254.98159546 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1141 active market(s) with $959,247,769.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.