Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Marsico Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,912 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 3.4% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $68,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 561,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 751,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,517,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Blackstone by 517.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 95,550 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock valued at $207,282,832. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 236,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

