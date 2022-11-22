Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

