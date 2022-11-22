Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $81.09 million and $5.30 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $6.65 or 0.00041081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.54518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 6.8023366 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,541,625.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

