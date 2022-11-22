Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.57 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $248.31 million and $4.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $14.18 or 0.00087760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.