Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 662 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.