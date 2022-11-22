Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $305.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

