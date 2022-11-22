Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience Acquires 1,739,130 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Chairman John Patience acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,055.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BDSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 98,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

