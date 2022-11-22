BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Critical Review

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 238.68%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 350.00%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCardia.

This table compares BioCardia and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -931.32% -172.74% -100.73% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -184.37% -92.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 33.03 -$12.62 million ($0.71) -2.63 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 41.54 -$88.70 million ($2.82) -0.64

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats BioCardia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

