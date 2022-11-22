Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Up 16.7%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Bioasis Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.12.
Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioasis Technologies (BIOAF)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.