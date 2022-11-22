Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006320 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $22.80 billion and $8.15 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Binance USD

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,774,463,706 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

