Berenberg Bank Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €9.50

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €7.00 ($7.14) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Barclays increased their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.65) to €8.00 ($8.16) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.30 ($9.49) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

Commerzbank stock remained flat at $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

