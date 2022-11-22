Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Up 12%

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) were up 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 442,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 146,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bell Copper Trading Up 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$17.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

