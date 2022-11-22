Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.46 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $136.46 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.63 or 0.06979920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00057460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

